Questions to CWU on Telco retirees’ pensions

THE EDITOR: In its 30-year history, there has never been talks between TSTT and the CWU on increasing pensions to retirees in the Telco plan in spite of its $3 billion in assets, $900 million surplus and a membership of 1,000.

Early 2021, the company initiated dialogue with the CWU and proposed an increase of the minimum from $1,000 to $3,000 with individual increases amounting to $300 million total. In early July, the union inexplicably withdrew from the talks without consulting the retirees and took to the streets.

Sources reveal that TSTT, acting on legal advice, has decided as of August to pay retirees based on its 2021 proposal. The CWU is now demanding a meeting with TSTT’s management, hopefully to take credit for the company’s initiative and not to scuttle the process.

Unanswered questions to the CWU: How long was the offer on the table and when was it withdrawn? Why did the CWU reject the offer and where is its counterproposal?

KEITH GONZALES

retiree, TSTT