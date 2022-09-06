Mafas-Ven FC crowned inaugural Trini-Ven Futsal champs

Mafas-Ven FC is the first champion of the Trini-Ven Futsal League. Photo by Grevic Alvarado

GREVIC ALVARADO

THE Mafas-Ven FC team were crowned champions of the inaugural Trini-Ven Futsal League.

The tricolor quintet took the title by beating Sulmona FSC 4-3 in a penalty shootout at the Constantine Park court, Macoya, on August 28.

The game was tied 1-1 in regulation time. Jowar González put Mafas-Ven ahead midway through the first half, but minutes later José Astudillo equalised.

During the penalty shootout, the Mafas-Ven goalkeeper Wildemar Hernández was the hero by stopping two shots.

More than 100 people attended the final game. Sulmona FSC dominated the entire game with quick transitions and good plays.

Final victory for Mafas-Ven FC who, after being crowned, announced the dissolution of the team.

The leaders of the champion team told Newsday the goal was to create a good team with several of the best Venezuelan futsal players in TT for this first championship and from there each player will join other teams.

After the final, the league gave awards to the best players in the championship: Edgar Cedeño from Mafas-Ven FC was the best goalkeeper, Javier Rodríguez of Espartanos FSC was the leading scorer with 11 goals, and Wildemar Hernández was chosen as the Most Valuable Player of the final.

Moises Perez MacNish, president of the Trini-Ven Futsal League said he was proud of the good level shown by the players.

“Although most of the players in this first championship are Venezuelan migrants who come to work for their families, there was a high level of play. The players trained for this tournament and they showed it,” he said.

MacNish said they are now preparing for the All-Star Game to be held in the next few days, as well as the Christmas Cup will start at the end of October.

MacNish asked for the support of local authorities for the league.

“It is necessary and important the authorities allow us to use the court or some sports complex. This type of championship is good to promote the sport in TT,” he said.

For now, neither the teams nor the league have the necessary permits to train and play the tournament games.