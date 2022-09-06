Landslides, fallen power lines in Tobago on Sunday

TEMA director Allan Stewart -

The Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) has received eight reports after heavy rain, thunder and lightning overnight on Sunday.

Speaking with Newsday on Monday, TEMA’s director Allan Stewart said of the eight reports, five were about landslides.

“It started off with the repetitive landslide on the Northside Road. That is where you have the depression, so based on the excavation and/or rehabilitation works that was ongoing by DIQUD (Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development), that repeated itself.”

He said there were some residential landslides in the Mason Hall area, landslides blocking entrances in Les Coteaux, residential landslides at the back of a house in Adelphi Trace, Mason Hall and another at Top Hill, Mason Hall.

“We also had a situation whereby in Bethel, you had a large tree that fell across some T&TEC lines, which would have taken away power. In the back of Patience Hill, a lightning strike last night and that impacted the repeater site of TEMA, damaging the repeater itself.”