Keshorn bags javelin bronze in Germany

Keshorn Walcott - Angelo Marcelle

TRINIDAD AND Tobago’s Keshorn Walcott earned a bronze medal in the men’s javelin event at the ISTAF Berlin Meet in Germany on Sunday.

The double Olympic medallist attained a distance of 79.78 metres on his first of six attempts.

Winning gold was German Julian Weber with his 84.90m throw while Japanese Roderick Genki Dean took silver with a 80.69m effort.

This was Walcott’s second medal in six days, following his golden 84.82m throw at the Spitzen Leichtathletik Stadium in Lucerne, Switzerland last Thursday.