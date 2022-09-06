Freeport man, nephew gunned down at home

Kevin Samuel, 31

A 46-year-old man and his nephew were gunned down at their home in Freeport on Monday night.

Fazal "Beastman" Hosein, 46, and Kevin Samuel, 31, died shortly after 7 pm while being treated at the Chaguanas district health facility.

Hosein was also known as Bobby, the police said.

The shooting happened at the family’s home at Taitt Madoo Road.

Police said the killer ambushed them and started shooting fire, hitting the two men, then ran away.

There were no reports of anyone else being injured.

Freeport and Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) visited and gathered evidence.

When Newsday visited relatives at the house, they declined to speak.

Samuel was on bail for a series of offences.

In July 2020, police charged him with having a Glock 17 pistol with 15 rounds of 9mm ammunition and marijuana after searching him in the yard of his home.

The police searched the house and allegedly found a pistol with three rounds of 7.62 ammunition. Two other occupants were also arrested and charged.