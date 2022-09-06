CPL lessons from St Kitts

Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) managing director Venky Mysore, centre, with TKR women's captain Deandra Dottin, right, and spinner Anisa Mohammed. Photo courtesy Trinbago Knight Riders

THE first week of the Hero Men’s Caribbean Premier League tournament is behind us. The SKYEXCH 6ixty tournaments have also concluded along with the Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL). Fans have been entertained with some attractive cricket, but rain has also played its part with two matches washed out.

After two weeks of action, Newsday has made a few observations:

WI will miss Dottin and Mohammed

The experienced pair of Anisa Mohammed and Deandra Dottin, who led Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) to the inaugural WCPL crown, will leave a void in international cricket.

Mohammed, last Friday, announced that she will be taking a six-month break from international cricket.

Mohammed, who turns 34 on Wednesday, has been playing for West Indies for almost 20 years, after making her debut in 2003.

In a Cricket West Indies media release Mohammed said, “I must listen to my body and my mind that I need to take time away from the game at this time.”

The TKR off spinner showed during the 6ixty and WCPL tournaments that she is still a match winner.

In the WCPL final against Barbados Royals on Sunday, Mohammed grabbed 3/16 in 3.4 overs. She grabbed the final two wickets to seal the title for TKR by getting the prized wicket of Royals captain Hayley Matthews for 46 and Mandy Mangru for duck.

She ended the tournament with the best bowling average (6.25) and was just one wicket shy of the most wickets despite playing a game less.

Dottin, the TKR captain, has also been instrumental for the TT franchise. In the WCPL final, she struck 59 off 62 deliveries which was the highest score in the match. It was also the only fifty of the tournament.

In both the 6ixty and WCPL, boundary hitting was at a minimum, but Dottin showed why she is one of the most destructive cricketers in the women’s game with impressive hitting. She ended the WCPL with the most sixes.

Dottin, 31, announced her retirement from international cricket one month ago.

On Twitter, Dottin said, “The current climate and team environment has been non-conductive to my ability to thrive and reignite my passion."

The absences of Mohammed and Dottin will leave room for others to make a name for themselves, but it will be difficult to fill their shoes.

A few players who are trying to become permanent fixtures on the West Indies women’s team did show glimpses of their potential in the 6ixty and WCPL including TKR players Lee-Ann Kirby and Sheneta Grimmond. Kirby delivered a solid all-around effort and Grimmond was useful as an off spinner.

Guyana Amazon Warriors medium pacer Cherry-Ann Fraser and Royals all-rounder Qiana Joseph also showed their talent.

Hosein off to quick start

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein is expected to spearhead the TKR spin bowling attack during the Hero CPL.

A year ago this might have been blasphemous to say considering Sunil Narine is in the TKR squad, but Hosein's performances cannot be ignored.

He has been showing his class for West Indies in recent months with quality performances in 50-over and T20 series against Bangladesh, India and New Zealand.

Hosein has already shown his ability to win matches for TKR in the 2022 edition.

In TKR’s only completed match, Hosein grabbed 4/13 in four overs to lead the TT franchise to a victory over St Lucia Kings.

TKR’s other match was abandoned because of rain.

Hosein’s batting has also improved at international level and despite his diminutive stature, he can clear the fence.

No Russell, no problem for Tallawahs

Andre Russell, who has taken his talents to TKR this year, has been a marquee player for Jamaica Tallawahs since the CPL bowled off in 2013.

Tallawahs' batting has been heavily reliant on Russell for the past few years.

The Jamaican franchise is off to a promising start and don’t seem to miss Russell so far.

With the likes of captain Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, Brandon King, Kennar Lewis, Amir Jangoo and Raymon Reifer in the squad, posting formidable totals should not be an issue.

The Tallawahs are off to a brisk start winning their first two matches and are the early leaders in the CPL, ahead of Barbados Royals by net run rate.

Tallawahs demonstrated that power hitting ability in the opening match by compiling a mammoth 183/2 in 20 overs against champs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Warner Park in St Kitts.

King, who boasts the highest ever CPL score, struck 89 off 57 balls.

Are Amazon Warriors too reliant on spin?

Guyana Amazon Warriors, still in search of their first CPL title, have loaded their attack with quality spinners.

Amazon Warriors are off to a slow start, losing one match and their other match ended in a no result.

How far Amazon Warriors go in the tournament is likely to depend on the success of leg spinner Imran Tahir and the left-arm spin pair of Tabraiz Shamsi and Gudakesh Motie.

The last leg of the preliminary phase of the tournament will be played in Guyana along with the playoffs and final.

Guyana’s wickets are normally conducive to spin bowling and the trio could prove decisive.

The Amazon Warriors batting lacks depth compared to previous years as the trio of King, Shoaib Malik and West Indies T20 and 50-over captain Nicholas Pooran are no longer with the team.

Their fast bowling department also looks slim with Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd and Keemo Paul proving expensive in this format.

CPL MEN’S STANDINGS

Team*GP*W*L*NR*Pts*NRR

Tallawahs*2*2*0*0*4*1.338

Royals*2*2*0*0*4*1.197

TKR*2*1*0*1*3*0.505

Patriots*4*0*2*2*2*-1.766

Amazon Warriors*2*0*1*1*1*-0.297

Kings*2*0*2*0*0*-0.755