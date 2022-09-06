Changing history the Kamla way

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Marvin Hamilton

THE EDITOR: On the eve of the historic celebrations of the 60th anniversary of independence, permanent Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar stunned the nation when she announced with fanfare that the PNM did not fight for independence as the United Kingdom was giving away colonies.

As far as Persad-Bissessar was concerned there was nothing to celebrate as we had really received a gift. She alluded that there were no people worthy of being remembered for the roles they played in this historic occasion, except the opposition that fought for certain clauses to be inserted in the agreement. Sadly, if Persad-Bissessar was the leader of the opposition at Marlborough House, she would have instructed her members to boycott the independence talks.

While Persad-Bissessar was making these startling revelations, which will no doubt change the history books, her deputy Khadijah Ameen had a different view. She posted that the revolutionaries that paved the way for freedom and independence must also be honoured and celebrated for their sacrifices and dedication that have led us to this triumphant moment.

Clearly, Persad-Bissessar cannot comprehend the difference between national and civic pride and that of narrow political interests. She continues to fail her followers who have been brainwashed to believe that Trinidad and Tobago only existed between 2010 and 2015.

Despite Persad-Bissessar, the nation remembers.

RABINDRA MOONAN

San Fernando