Aguilleira: TKR love unlike any other

Trinbago Knight Riders surround teammate Anisa Mohammed after she took the final wicket against Barbados Royals to win the Women's CPL final in Warner Park, St Kitts. Photo courtesy Trinbago Knight Riders

ASSISTANT coach of the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) women’s team Merissa Aguilleira said the family atmosphere and camaraderie within the TT franchise is something she has never experienced before. That unity propelled TKR women to the inaugural Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) crown, on Sunday.

TKR defeated Barbados Royals by ten runs in the final at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts.

The TKR men’s franchise have called themselves a family for years.

Aguillieira said she experienced similar cohesiveness.

“TKR I think is the first team that I got to experience where you felt like everyone appreciated you, they care about you, they want the best for you and they are looking after you,” Aguilleira said.

“I think TKR is a family. All of us came together, we started to gel. We had dinners, meetings (and) game nights. You just felt love…everyone is for you.”

TKR have used the slogan 'We are TKR'.

Aguilleira said the TT franchise operates in that fashion as all members of TKR play their part to make you comfortable.

The TKR men’s players were cheering on the TKR women during the final.

Aguilleira did not realise the men’s players were there initially, but was glad they took the time to support the women.

“We really supported each other and seeing the men out there (was special). I told the players when I heard them started to support I did not even realise they were there and just looking at them and seeing (Kieron) Pollard and (Nicholas) Pooran, the coaches, the CEO (managing director Venky Mysore), everyone just there cheering them on. I think that was something that you would have never experienced. It would last a lifetime…that is a memory you would cherish.”

Aguilleira said the men’s players are usually the “superstars” and the women will cheer for them, so it was pleasing to see the roles reversed.

Aguilleira said other franchises can “pattern” TKR’s system.

Recapping the title winning run, Aguilleira said it was collective effort by all the players.

“One thing I must say the effort from all the players (was exceptional). It was extremely well done. We asked the girls to give it their all and they did.”

Two of TKR’s senior players led the way in Sunday's final as captain Deandra Dottin and vice-captain Anisa Mohammed delivered quality performances.

Dottin struck 59 off 62 deliveries and Mohammed grabbed 3/16 in 3.4 overs.

Aguilleira, a former West Indies women’s captain and wicket-keeper, was glad the experienced players delivered.

“We asked the senior players to try and step up and someone put up their hand in order to get us over the line and that is exactly what Anisa Mohammed and Deandra Dottin did.”

Speaking more about the team atmosphere, Aguilleira said, “I think everyone put out a good effort and I want to commend the entire team for what they did.”