24 women vie for Miss Universe Trinidad and Tobago

REPRESENTING TACARIGUA: Rebecca Douglas, one of 24 women competing in the Miss Universe TT pageant, with her grandmother Joy Douglas after participating in the preliminaries at Naparima Bowl, San Fernando, on Saturday.

SOME 24 young women, selected from across the country on Saturday night, stepped out to compete in the preliminary round of the 2022 Miss Universe Trinidad and Tobago beauty pageant, held at Naparima Bowl, San Fernando.

The finals will be next Sunday at Queen’s Hall, Port of Spain. Aptly titled “The Return,” this is the first pageant in five years.

Delegates each represented a city, town or region, and were heartily cheered on by their clique of supporters in the audience.

The pageant began with each delegate making a speech briefly explaining the social cause they had adopted to promote, after which came the swimsuit and evening gown sections.

Many delegates recounted a personal reason for feeling drawn to represent their particular cause.

One delegate, Tishelle Tobias, said she was participating in the pageant whatever was her body-type.

Miss St Joseph Tanika Durity called for an end to cruelty to animals. Miss Arima Kirsha Brereton ended her self-esteem message with a salutation in Spanish.

Alliyah Mentor, a medical doctor, championed the awareness of period pain in young girls.

Miss Tacarigua Rebecca Douglas, an attorney-at-law, vowed to be “a voice for the voiceless” against gender based violence.

Also supporting this plight of women and girls was Miss Valsayn South, psychologist Tishanna Mitchell. Tobago was not left out, being amply represented by Oshun Mills and Eulalie Fletcher.

Other delegates championed the issues of mental health, child neglect and familial abuse.

The pageant had a couple of nervous moments.

One delegate wobbled and almost toppled in her high heels but caught her balance just in time, to the relief of the audience who gave her an extra burst of applause.

One girl had to restart her speech after losing her place in it.

Another delegate began by recounting exposure to abusive behaviour growing up but ended her speech abruptly.