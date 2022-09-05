Trinidad and Tobago Film Festival excited to re-emerge in 2022

Interim executive director of the Filmmakers Collaborative of TT (FILMCO) Mariel Brown. Photo by Marc Bain/ttff

THE TT Film Festival (TTFF) will return to in-person activities after a two-year hiatus caused by the restrictions of the covid19 pandemic.

This year, the festival’s 18th edition takes place from September 22-28.

In the last two years, TTFF offered a complete online experience. Customers were able to watch and buy the films that interest them.

In 2021 the festival experienced several technical issues, stemming from poor connectivity to audio difficulties, especially during the closing ceremony.

Nicola Cross, creative producer, consultant filmmaker and filmmaking workshop co-ordinator and facilitator, won best overall film in the 2021 festival.

At a press conference at National Library and Information System Authority (NALIS) on Monday, Mariel Brown, interim executive director of the Filmmakers Collaborative of TT (FILMCO), said, “We have gone to extraordinary lengths to make the programme exciting to encourage people to come back out to events to go to the cinema to see movies and to celebrate with us as we emerge from two years of the pandemic .”

Brown said the team has been working on its programming since March and after screening 300 submissions, 110 films will be featured at 27 events planned for the six-day festival.

The opening night will feature the Caribbean premiere o fChee$e –a 105-minute narrative feature by the award-winning director from TT Damian Marcano.

Film enthusiasts will also enjoy other narratives and documentaries, meet-and-greet, cocktail events and workshops with filmmakers from around the world.

There will be a special screening for secondary school students at NALIS.

Many of these events will be free.

Advance tickets for screenings are available via the TTFF office, 22 Jerningham Avenue, Belmont, or online at ttfilmfestival.com

The public can visit the website or e-mail: comms@ttfilmfestival.com for more information.