Sweet revenge: Dottin, Mohammed lead TKR to CPL title

Trinbago Knight Riders captain Deandra Dottin, left, hugs spinner Anisa Mohammed after her team beat Barbados Royals in the Massy CPL final on Sunday in St Kitts. - Trinbago Knight Riders

A match-winning spell of 3/16 from off-spinner Anisa Mohammed partnered with a captain’s knock of 59 from Deandra Dottin propelled Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) to the inaugural Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League T20 title at Warner Park, St Kitts on Sunday.

TKR defeated Barbados Royals by ten runs as they successfully defended their low score of 100 runs by dismissing the Bajan franchise for 90 runs in 18.4 overs.

Batting first, TKR were led to 100/7 after 20 overs courtesy skipper Deandra Dottin (59), who scored the only half century of the tournament. She achieved the feat in 62 balls, hitting two sixes and four fours.

South African Sune Luus (12) was the only other TKR batter to reach double figures as Barbados Royals’ bowling attack showed good form.

Topping the bowling for the Royals was off-spinner and captain Hayley Matthews, who snagged three wickets for 22 runs. Also among the wickets were Chloe Tryon (1/11), Qiana Joseph (1/14), Afy Fletcher (1/17) and Shakera Selman (1/24).

In their turn at the crease, Matthews was the only batter who showed some resistance against TKR’s bowling attack.

The Bajan scored 46 runs from 49 balls and carried her team within sight of victory (89/9 after 18.2 overs), before she was caught by Jannillea Glasgow off Anisa Mohammed’s bowling.

Matthews played smart in her innings but her teammates were unable to build any formidable partnership with the in-form all-rounder.

When she perished, the Royals needed 12 runs from ten balls but with just one wicket remaining. Guyanese Mandy Mangru joined Selman (five not out) in the middle but the former could not handle Mohammed's off-spin and saw her stumps rattled.

Mohammed finished as pick of the bowlers capturing 3/16, and Hayley Jensen (2/18) and Sheneta Grimmond (2/22) were also among the wickets.

For TKR, it was sweet revenge for the Dottin-led unit as they lost the inaugural 6ixty T10 tournament to Barbados Royals one week ago.

On her performance in Sunday’s match, particularly bowling at the death, Mohammed was elated.

“It’s been an amazing experience so far," she said. "I’ve learnt quite a lot over the years and I’m just happy I was able to bring that experience in today’s game. Over the years I’ve tried to learn to bowl in different stages of the game.

“I said to the skipper: 'Whatever you need from me today, I’m ready.’ I’m really happy with my performance in this tournament. I think I’ve had quite a long career and I think that it’s time that I need a little time off, work on a couple niggles I have and you never know, I might be back before the six months, who knows?”

Mohammed announced she was taking a six-month break from international cricket on Friday.

Spinner Luus lauded Dottin’s leadership with the bat and said her vision to rotate her spin and fast bowlers reaped dividends.

She said, “We always got confidence in our team. Deandra did so well playing on a difficult wicket. We can defend anything.”

In her post-match interview, the title-winning captain and opening batter was pleased to lead by example with a half century.

“It was definitely coming. I know I had to stand up and lead from the front. The key was to bat through the innings and get a decent total on the board for my team to defend. It was set up perfectly and i was just waiting for the latter part of the innings to get going,” she said.

Dottin credited her teammates for showing up throughout the tournament.

“It was an all-round effort. We always go out there and think positive. The number one thing is not to panic and just to play hard cricket and come out on top.”

Scores: TKR WOMEN 100/7 off 20 overs (Deandra Dottin 59; Hayley Matthews 3-22) vs BARBADOS ROYALS WOMEN 90 off 18.4 overs (Hayley Matthews 46; Anisa Mohammed 3-16).