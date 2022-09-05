Sidey's FC edge Charlotteville in Tobago Ascension Football

Two Sidey's FC players track the run of a Charlotteville Police Youth Club player in their Tobago Ascension Premier League match at Speyside Recreation Ground on Sunday. - David Reid

Weah Adams scored in the second half to seal a 2-1 victory for Sidey’s FC over Charlotteville Police Youth Club, on match day six of the Tobago Ascension League at Speyside Recreation Ground on Sunday.

Kerrie McDonald scored in the first half to give Charlotteville an early lead. But Malique Lewis levelled the playing field just before half time.

In the second period, Adams sent Sidey’s FC ahead and they held on to the lead until the final whistle.

In other matches on Saturday, Stokely Vale thumped Bertille St Clair Sports Academy 4-1, Signal Hill bettered Calder Hall 3-1 and Golden Lane FC emerged 3-2 winners over Whim Leeds United.

At Shaw Park on Friday, Lambeau thumped Hills United 10-1 with braces from Nave Roach, Jabarry Francis and Darreon Moses. Kadeem Hamilton scored the lone goal for Hills. Also, Bethel United and St Clair's Coaching School played to a 1-1 draw. Neil Holford was on target for Bethel and Collin Sargent found the net for St Clair Coaching School.

Two matches were postponed on Sunday: Georgia FC versus Belle Gardens SC and Roxborough Lakers against FC Goodwood.

Matches continue on Wednesday with St Clair’s Coaching School facing Calder Hall, Whim Leeds against Stokely Vale, Mason Hall lock horns with Golden Lane and Goodwood meet Georgia.