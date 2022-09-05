Radio announcer on $.5m bail

CHARGED: Randy Anim Mansoor, aka DJ Smooth, who is on $500,000 bail on three charges. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS -

A 34-YEAR-OLD radio announcer has been granted $500,000 bail by a justice of the peace on charges of choking with intent to render unconscious; assault occasioning actual bodily harm; and assault by beating against a female victim.

A police press release said on Monday that as a condition of bail, the accused, Randy Anim Mansoor, aka "DJ Smooth," of Valencia, must report to the district police station between 6 am and 9 am, once a week.

He is expected to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate to answer to the charges on October 28.

The release said the victim reported to police on June 7 that she and a man were at a nightclub when they had an argument, during which he bit her on the cheek.

They then went to Cipriani Boulevard, where they had another argument and the man struck the victim in the face with a doubles. The couple then went to Chaguanas, where the victim tried to retrieve her phone from the man, who then began choking her.

A report was made to the Eastern Division Gender-Based Violence Unit (GBVU) and an investigation was started into the woman's allegations.

The investigation was supervised by Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne and ASP Bridglal, both of the GBVU.

The accused was arrested and charged by WPC Cooper, of the Port of Spain Division’s GBVU, on Thursday. He was later granted bail by JP Stephen Young.