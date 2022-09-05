Piparo man missing since August 10

MISSING: Piparo resident Darius Jerrybandhan, missing since August 10. Photo courtesy TTPS

A 49-YEAR-OLD man has been reported missing to the police by his family.

A police press release said on Monday that Darius Jerrybandhan of Stone Road, Piparo, was last seen at 7 am, on August 10.

Family members went to the Princes Town Police Station on Sunday to file a missing-person report.

Jerrybandhan is described as being of East Indian descent, six foot four inches tall, of medium build and light brown complexion. He was last seen wearing grey track pants and a T-shirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Princes Town Police Station at 665-2231, 800-TIPS, or contact the police at 555, 999, 911, or any police station.