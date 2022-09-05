Jail for Princes Town man who gave cops bogus name

Stock photo source: Pixabay

A man who gave police a fake name when they arrested him for several offences has been jailed.

Jace Rondel Flores of Princes Town initially identified himself as Shovon Dick.

On August 17, PC Rebeiro of the Princes Town municipal police station arrested and charged him for failing to wear a seatbelt while his car was in motion and failing to produce an insurance certificate and a driver’s licence.

Rebeiro also charged him with driving while not being issued a licence, driving without a valid insurance certificate, and resisting arrest.

The police arrested him in a road traffic exercise co-ordinated by ASP Guzman near Cipero Road.

A justice of the peace had granted Flores $20,000 bail.

On Friday, the case went before Princes Town magistrate Indira R Misir-Gosine, and Flores pleaded not guilty. The prosecutor told the magistrateFlores had given the police a false name.

The magistrate stood down the case and ordered him to produce his national ID card. The card shows his name as Jace Rondel Flores.

He admitted to giving the police the false name.

Flores then changed his pleas to guilty.

The magistrate sentenced him to six months' jail with hard labour for resisting arrest. She also sentenced him to one month each for the charges, totalling 11 months.

Misir-Gosine also disqualified him from holding or obtaining a licence for three years.