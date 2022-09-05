Health Minister back at work after illness

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh. File photo/Ayanna Kinsale

MINISTER of Health Terrence Deyalsingh returned to work on Monday after he was briefly hospitalised at the Arima General Hospital.

The ministry gave a short update on Monday afternoon.

Last Thursday doctors discharged him to continue his recovery at home, two days after he was admitted to the hospital with flu-like symptoms on August 29.

Covid19 was ruled out, but Deyalsinghwas kept for observation out of an abundance of caution.