N Touch
News

Health Minister back at work after illness

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh. File photo/Ayanna Kinsale
Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh. File photo/Ayanna Kinsale

MINISTER of Health Terrence Deyalsingh returned to work on Monday after he was briefly hospitalised at the Arima General Hospital.

The ministry gave a short update on Monday afternoon.

Last Thursday doctors discharged him to continue his recovery at home, two days after he was admitted to the hospital with flu-like symptoms on August 29.

Covid19 was ruled out, but Deyalsinghwas kept for observation out of an abundance of caution.

Comments

"Health Minister back at work after illness"

More in this section