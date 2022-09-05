Harper wins open division at Summer Chess tournament

The top performers who competed at the TT Promenade Chess Club Summer tournament at South Park Mall in San Fernando, on August 20. -

RYAN Harper won the open division when the TT Promenade Chess Club Summer tournament took place at South Park Mall in San Fernando, on August 20.

Finishing behind Harper in the open division was Simon Ramdath. Harper was flawless, winning all seven of his matches.

In the junior category, Joshua Medina claimed top spot and Kael Samuel took second place.

In the women’s category, Kiara Brathwaite showed her potential to emerge victorious and Athena Martin had to settle for second place.

Adrian Allum, eight, won the Under-12 category and Taydan Balliram ended in second position.

An Under-8 category was also contested, with Kira Nanan finishing first, ahead of Krish Ramsubhag.

Hayden Lee and Rakesh Prabhakar finished first and second respectively in the senior category.

The winners received trophies, medals and cash prizes.

Pizza Hut and Raj Arjoon of Back to Basics were the major sponsors of the tournament. Pizza Hut provided lunches for over 70 participants and Back to Basics sponsored trophies and cash prizes.

Other sponsors and supporters included Caribbean Cinemas, Galactica, managers and directors of South Park, Sonja Johnson of TT Chess Association, National Flour Mills, Charran's Book Store, Payless Supermarket and Carl Roberts.