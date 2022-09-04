UWI reinforces 'no thoroughfare policy' at St Augustine campus

Incoming students, including those who enrolled in 2020 and 2021, attending UWI Life orientation at the JFK Auditorium, St Augustine campus on Friday. - Sureash Cholai

Starting Monday, The University of the West Indies (The UWI) St Augustine will reinforce its no thoroughfare policy.

A release said the policy restricts access to the campus to only staff, students and people conducting authorised business on the campus.

Campus Registrar, Dr Dawn-Marie De Four-Gill said, “At the St Augustine Campus the safety of our students and staff is of utmost importance and the enforcement of the no thoroughfare zone policy is meant to significantly reduce the possibility of unauthorised individuals on our campus.

"We ask our campus community, our other stakeholders and the general public to cooperate with the directions from our campus security as well as the national police and traffic management authorities, as we seek to ensure a safer and secure campus for all.”

With face-to-face classes scheduled to resume on Monday, the release said vehicular access to the campus will be permitted as follows:

Authorised vehicles: Only vehicles displaying valid UWI permits for the 2021/2022 (allowed only until September 30, 2022) and the 2022/2023 academic years will be granted vehicular access to the campus through the administration and south gates (gates off of the Eastern Main Road and Churchill Roosevelt Highway, respectively).

Unauthorised vehicles: Vehicles, which do not display the requisite Permits, will be classified as “unauthorised” and will be required to use the visitors’ gate, accessible along St. Augustine Circular Road (East of the campus, obliquely opposite the Freedom Hall) where they will be subject to screening from campus security before being allowed access to the campus.

Visitors: All visitors, suppliers and other members of the general public doing business on the campus, whose vehicles do not display valid permits, must use the visitors’ gate, accessible along St Augustine Circular Road (east of the campus, obliquely opposite the Freedom Hall), to enter the campus.

The campus’s north gate (the gate closest to The UWI Republic Bank branch) will remain closed, due to construction works in the area.

The release said the policy will be enforced to achieve greater control and monitoring of people and vehicles entering the campus, and to improve safety and security at the campus.