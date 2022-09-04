TKR, Royals to meet on Sunday in Women's CPL final

Barbados Royals pace bowler Fatima Sana (right) successfully appeals for a leg-before decision against Guyana Amazon Warriors batter Chamari Athapaththu (centre) during the teams' Massy Women's Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts on Saturday. Also in photo is Royals wicketkeeper Reniece Boyce. PHOTO COURTESY CARIBBEAN PREMIER LEAGUE. -

TRINBAGO KNIGHT Riders (TKR) will meet Barbados Royals in the inaugural Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) T20 final from 2.30 pm at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts, on Sunday.

In a virtual semifinal on Saturday at Warner Park, Royals defeated Guyana Amazon Warriors by four wickets to seal a place in the final.

The WCPL final between TKR and Royals will be a rematch of the SKYEXCH 6ixty final which the latter won on August 28.

Amazon Warriors posted 100/7 in 20 overs with captain Stafanie Taylor hitting 32 not out off 34 balls with two fours.

Chamari Athapaththu also contributed to the total lashing 19 off 18 balls.

Medium pacer Shakera Selman made life difficult for the Amazon Warriors batters grabbing 2/16 in four overs. Fatima Sana was also useful with the ball snatching 2/27 in four overs.

In response, Royals scored 103/6 in 19 overs.

The match was hanging in the balance, before Qiana Joseph struck 30 not out off 19 balls to take Royals to victory. Joseph belted one four and two sixes.

Earlier, Royals captain Hayley Matthews made 22 off 22 balls.

Fast bowler Shamilia Connell was the pick of the Amazon Warriors bowlers taking 2/9 in four overs and Shabika Gajnabi bagged 2/19 in three overs.

After the match, Matthews said, “I think once again our bowlers came out in the first innings and did a fantastic job…obviously a bit closer than we would have liked with the bat, but still a good performance from the team. (It was) what we needed to get into the final, so really happy that we were able to come and do that.”

Taylor commended Connell on her performance with the ball.

“I think she has been really good…I think she has been really fantastic for us,” Taylor said.

Taylor said the fielding in the match and the tournament has been superb.

“I think the fielding was really good, I think from both sides actually and that’s been throughout. I think we were really surprised with how the fielding has been going especially with our team. We do have a fielding coach, so props for that.”

Summarised Scores:

GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS 100/7 (20 overs) – Stafanie Taylor 32 not out, Chamari Athapaththu 19; Shakera Selman 2/16, Fatima Sana 2/27 vs BARBADOS ROYALS 103/6 (19 overs) – Qiana Joseph 30 not out, Hayley Matthews 22; Shamilia Connell 2/9, Shabika Gajnabi 2/19. Royals won by four wickets. Player of the Match: Qiana Joseph (Royals).