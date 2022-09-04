TKR crowned inaugural Massy Women's CPL champions

Trinbago Knight Riders women captain Deandra Dottin hits a big shot as Barbados Royals wicketkeeper Reniece Boyce looks on, during their 6ixty women match at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts on August 25. PHOTO COURTESY 6IXTY 2022/GETTY IMAGES. -

Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) were crowned champions of the inaugural Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League T20 tournament at Warner Park, St Kitts on Sunday.

The TT franchise successfully defended their low score of 100 runs by dismissing Barbados Royals for 90 runs in 18.4 overs, to prevail by ten runs.

Batting first, TKR were led to 100/7 after 20 overs courtesy skipper Deandra Dottin (59), who scored the only half century of the tournament. She achieved the feat in 62 balls, hitting two sixes and four fours.

South African Sune Luus (12) was the only other TKR batter to get to double figures.

Topping the bowling for the Royals was captain Hayley Matthews, who snagged three wickets for 22 runs

In their turn at the crease, Matthews was the only batter who showed some resistance against TKR’s bowling attack.

The Bajan scored 46 runs from 49 balls and carried her team within sight of victory (89/9 after 18.2 overs), before she was caught by Jannillea Glasgow off Anisa Mohammed’s bowling.

The final wicket of Guyanese Mandy Mangru (duck), in the same over, saw Barbados Royals all out for 90.

Mohammed was the pick of the bowlers capturing 3/16 while Hayley Jensen (2/18) and Sheneta Grimmond (2/22) were also among the wickets.