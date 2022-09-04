Rowley off to Europe for energy talks

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley during an event at Piarco Airport on August 25. - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE Prime Minister left TT on Friday on state business in Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

A statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister said Dr Rowley's visits to both countries involves meetings with "major global energy companies who have significant investments in Trinidad and Tobago."

Rowley will first meet with Proman in Switzerland.

Proman is one of the largest downstream investors in the petrochemical gas industry in TT, particularly in methanol.

The company also recently invested in upstream gas exploration and production.

After this meeting, Rowley will hold meetings with British Petroleum's (BP) executive leadership in London and Shell's executive leadership in The Hague, Netherlands.

Energy Minister and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young will accompany Rowley to these meetings.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert will act as prime minister until Rowley's return.