Rain forces abandonment of TKR-Patriots clash

File photo by Sureash Cholai.

A FEW downpours at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts on Saturday evening forced the abandonment of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) fixture between hosts St Kitts/Nevis Patriots and the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR).

This game was Patriots' third of the 2022 season, following two defeats, while the TKR were vying for their second win in succession.

A shower delayed proceedings, and the toss was taken at 9.30 pm, two-and-a-half hours after the scheduled start, and the Patriots chose to bowl first; the match was reduced to a 12-over-per-team affair.

However, another shower fell after the toss was completed and, at 10.18 pm, the captains (Dwayne Bravo of the Patriots and TKR's Kieron Pollard), as well as the umpires, agreed that no play would have been possible.