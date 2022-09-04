Fake policeman slapped with 11 charges

CHARGED: Anthony Hoyte. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS -

CENTRAL Division police have made a breakthrough in a robbery incident involving bandits pretending to be police officers.

A police press release said on Sunday, that Anthony Hoyte, 30, of Roystonia, Couva was expected to appear before a Chaguanas magistrate on Monday to answer 11 charges, namely three counts of robbery with violence, two counts of assault with intent to rob, one count of robbery with aggravation and five counts of false imprisonment.

Hoyte was charged on Saturday.

According to reports, five men all dressed in police tactical wear and all armed, held up a man at Derrick Road, Chase Village last week. The men took the man to a nearby house where they relieved him of his cell phone.

The suspects then entered the house where they confronted the three occupants and tied up two of them. The three occupants were relieved of a quantity of cash and jewellery.

The bandits also stole a white Toyota Fielder which they used in a bid to escape. The police press release said the men were later forced to abandon the vehicle. One man was subsequently arrested.

Investigations were led by Snr Supt Curt Simon, Supt Edwards, ASP Dipchand and officers of the Chaguanas CID, the Central Division Gang Unit and the Freeport CID.