Brian Lara appointed Sunrisers coach for 2023 IPL

Brian Lara - Sureash Cholai

WEST Indies batting legend Brian Lara has been appointed coach of the Sunrisers Hyderabad for the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Lara replaces ex-Australian allrounder Tom Moody, who parted ways with Hyderabad on Friday.

In the 2022 IPL, Lara worked with the team as a strategic advisor and batting consultant.

This is Lara’s first assignment as a T20 coach.

Lara’s staff includes men he would have battled against in his playing days.

Muttiah Muralitharan is the franchise's spin bowling and strategic coach and South African Dale Steyn is the fast bowling coach.