Blackman eliminated in 100m freestyle semis at World Jnrs

Nikoli Blackman - Lincoln Holder

TRINIDAD AND Tobago swimmer Nikoli Blackman was eliminated in the semifinals of the men’s 100-metre freestyle event at the eighth FINA World Junior Swimming Championships in Lima, Peru, on Saturday.

Competing in semifinal one, Blackman finished sixth in 50.63 seconds and missed a place in Sunday’s final.

Nikolas Antoniou of Cyprus won semifinal one in 50.13, Patrick Dinu of Romania was second in 50.22 and Italian Francesco Lazzari ended third in 50.39.

Grabbing the last finals spot in semifinal one was fourth place finisher Matias Santiso of Argentina who stopped the clock in 50.40.

Finished just ahead of Blackman was Minkyu Noh of South Korea in 50.58.

Earlier in the heats, Blackman was sixth in heat 11 in 50.87 to qualify for the semifinals.