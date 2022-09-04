2 held after failed supermarket robbery

TWO bandits, one from Cocorite and the other from addresses in Siparia and Penal, are in custody following a failed robbery attempt at a supermarket which ended with one of the suspects being shot.

A police press release on Sunday said that the Cocorite suspect, 30, was detained by South Western Division officers after the failed robbery at a Grell Street, Siparia supermarket on August 2.

According to reports, two men entered the supermarket around 7.30 pm. One suspect appeared to be armed with a shotgun. A plain clothed security guard who was on duty at the establishment later opened fire on the men, injuring the armed assailant.

A report was made and officers of the Siparia CID, the South Western Division Task Force and the Siparia Police Station responded.

The wounded shotgun-toting suspect, 26, from Siparia and Penal, was taken to the Siparia Health Facility to be treated for his injuries and remains warded, handcuffed to his bed and under police guard. Meanwhile, the Cocorite suspect was later detained.

A shotgun was recovered from the scene and investigations are ongoing. A CCTV video of the robbery incident was later uploaded to social media and has since gone viral.