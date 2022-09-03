Tallawahs defeat Amazon Warriors in CPL

Jamaica Tallawahs fast bowler Mohammad Amir (right) and Guyana Amazon Warriors batsman Shimron Hetmyer are all smiles during their teams' match in the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL), at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts on Saturday. PHOTO COURTESY CARIBBEAN PREMIER LEAGUE. -

JAMAICA Tallawahs defeated Guyana Amazon Warriors by four wickets in the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 tournament at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts, on Saturday.

It was a low-scoring match as Amazon Warriors scored 142/6 in 20 overs, before Tallawahs responded with 143/6 in 19.2 overs.

Amazon Warriors captain Shimron Hetmyer scored 39 off 45 balls with two fours and one six. Romario Shepherd contributed 36 off 17 balls.

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir grabbed 3/22 in four overs and fellow pacer Migael Pretorius took 2/35 in four overs.

In reply, Tallawahs were led by their captain Rovman Powell who hit 44 not out off 38 balls which included one four and four sixes.

Brandon King continued his solid form with 32 off 25 balls.

Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie was the most successful bowler for Amazon Warriors snatching 2/10 in four overs.

Tallawahs have an unbeaten record after two matches in the 2022 CPL.