Serena Williams makes tearful tennis exit

Serena Williams, of the United States, acknowledges the crowd after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, during the third round of the US Open tennis championships, on Friday, in New York. (AP PHOTO) -

AMERICAN TENNIS great Serena Williams made an emotional exit in the sport at the US Open, on Friday night.

Williams, 40, played her last match at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

She lost to Australian Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round 7-5, 6-7, 6-1.

It was a hard fought contest between Williams and Tomljanovic as the match included long rallies.

After the match, Williams tried to hold back the tears.

She thanked her parents and older sister Venus Williams for supporting her career.

Williams said without Venus she would not have accomplished so much in tennis.

Williams is one of the greatest tennis players ever winning 23 Grand Slam titles.