Scrap-iron dealer caught with jewellery, gun
A SCRAP-IRON dealer was held on Thursday with a firearm and ammunition, as well as quantities of jewellery and cash, during an anti-crime exercise in St Margaret’s and Couva.
Police said between 4 pm and 7 pm on Thursday, officers were searching for illegal firearms when they exercised a search warrant at a Claxton Bay compound owned by a 36-year-old scrap-iron dealer.
During the search, police found a Tangfolio pistol with a magazine holding 15 rounds of ammunition. Police also found a large quantity of jewellery – bracelets, earrings, rings, bands and pendants – as well as large quantities of US and TT currency.
The dealer was arrested in connection with the finds.
