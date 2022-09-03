Message to country: Love one another

Prime Minister Rowley waves as he arrives for the Independence Day Parade at the Queen's Park Savannah. - Sureash Cholai

THE EDITOR: This is a message to my fellow countrymen:

This year has been filled with sadness and many a tear

Venturing out day or night was filled with much fear

Many sons, daughters, mothers, fathers have been killed

By murderers who ignore God’s commandments at will.

In the depths of misery, we felt frightened, in despair

And lost all hope that our society could and would repair.

Should we emigrate, leaving our beloved land behind

In the hope that some new Utopia we’d find?

Mercifully, as a spiritual boost came our diamond jubilee

And with style we celebrated our nation’s 60th anniversary.

What great joy came forth from the pageantry!

Such talent and skill in our protective services we did see!

Smiling faces in abundance were everywhere

Such hope, such love filled the atmosphere.

As the soldiers and cadets marched to the beat of the drum

Police, firefighters, coastguards all added to the fun.

Even animals, horses and dogs joined in the celebration

Of this milestone in our truly heavenly blessed nation.

The entry of Prime Minister and President aroused such a cheer

As though the people knew for sure that they really do care.

As the sea of people in red, white and black danced in the sun.

We were a country united in love, we truly felt we were one.

We pray that this spirt of love and unity will remain

For where charity and love prevail, there is so much to gain.

HAZEL THOMPSON-AHYE

senator

via e-mail