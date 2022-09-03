Fantastic honour

THE EDITOR: It is fantastic that a San Fernando street is named after James Lee Wah.

He did excellent work in the field of dramatic arts and education. His work saved the San Fernando Hill. Quality does not need to shout.

I remember visiting him once during my stay at Naparima College. He was the vice principal. There was a miscommunication between my class and a teacher.

His words were, "Mr Rampersad, you are from 5 Special, do the right thing. We have Intercol to win, scholarships to attain, time is precious."

Such was the nature of the gentleman.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town