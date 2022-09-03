Deyalsingh's recuperation going well

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh is continuing to recuperate at home.

Ministry officials, speaking on condition of anonymity on Friday, said Deyalsingh is in good spirits and recovering at home.

They were confident it would not be long before he's back on the job again.

In a statement on Monday, the ministry said Deyalsingh displayed flu-like symptoms and went to the Arima General Hospital for treatment.

Doctors were able to rule out covid19 but he was kept for observation out of an abundance of caution.

In a subsequent statement on Wednesday, the ministry said the medical team at the Arima General Hospital reviewed his condition and subsequently discharged him.

He will continue his recovery at home.

The statement added, “The minister would like to thank the staff of Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex Accident and Emergency Department for their initial attention and also the staff at the Arima General Hospital for their caring professionalism.”

Deyalsingh, according to the statement, also expressed his “deep gratitude for the hundreds of messages of prayer and support” received, especially from his constituents of St Joseph.

Deyalsingh was first elected St Joseph MP in a bye-election on November 4, 2013.

He was re-elected as MP on September 7, 2015 and August 10, 2020.

Deyalsingh has served as health minister since September 11, 2015.