Courts, RadioShack celebrate 60th independence anniversary

A lucky family celebrates winning in during Courts and RadioShack 60th Independence Day celebration. -

Courts and RadioShack made TT's 60th independence anniversary a very special occasion for shoppers with give-aways and a steelpan caravan at branches in Port of Spain, Freeport and San Fernando.

On August 30 – the day before the holiday, Courts Sounds Specialists of Laventille pannists performed atop a decorated trailer at the Courts location on Chacon Street, Port of Spain. Customers and passers-by were treated to giveaways from RadioShack after trivia questions from host Sunny Bling. The caravan also made its way to Courts Freeport and Courts South Park.

Unicomer (Trinidad) Ltd PRO Shahad Q Ali said the event was a way to give back to TT.

“Courts is a household brand; thus, we did not miss the opportunity to celebrate such a national milestone achievement. We were also happy to include RadioShack as part of our celebrations to give the people of our country a token of our appreciation for their continued support,” Ali said in a release.

RadioShack is one of five brands managed under the Unicomer umbrella which provides technology products and accessories to its customers.

“I believe that RadioShack played a pivotal role to ensure that our celebrations were met with elation from our fellow citizens. Many won headphones, Bluetooth headsets and more importantly the children were given a variety of electronic toys for simply knowing facts about their country and the RadioShack brand.”

Courts celebrates its 31st anniversary in September.

"We are the leaders in retail, and our anniversary celebrations will be commemorated with our customers and employees in mind. Stay tuned to our communication channels for our exciting offers," Ali said of plans to come this month.