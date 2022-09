Blackman seventh in World Jr 50m freestyle

Nikoli Blackman - Lincoln Holder

TT swimmer Nikoli Blackman finished seventh in the men’s 50-metre freestyle final at the eighth FINA World Junior Swimming Championships 2022 in Lima, Peru, on Friday night.

Blackman, 17, clocked 22.83 seconds.

Copping gold was Diogo Matos Ribeiro of Portugal in 21.92. Nikolas Antoniou of Cyprus took silver in 22.51 and Jere Hribar of Croatia claimed bronze in 22.55.