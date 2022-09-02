Woman killed in gun attack at hotel in St Ann's

A woman, who is yet to be identified, was shot and killed at the carpark of the Brix Hotel, St Ann's on Friday. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

A woman, who was identified as 25-year-old Bridget James, was declared dead on arrival at the Port of Spain General Hospital after she and a man were shot in the carpark of the Brix Hotel, St Ann's.

Police said at about 2. 20 pm, they received a report that a car had been shot at and two people injured.

Police and emergency health services responded and took the two to hospital.

The man, who was identified as a local dancehall artiste who uses the sobriquet "Kalonji," survived the attack.

Police said the silver-grey Toyota Corolla that the two were in was riddled with bullets on the driver's window and right rear window. Spent shells used in high-powered rifles were found at the scene.

Newsday visited the scene and counted at least 11 bullet holes in both windows.

No motive was given for the killing.