Where money to come from?

THE EDITOR: The Opposition United National Congress has refused to support the Government in reforming local government. As I understand it, one of the reform proposals is that each borough and county council will collect its own taxes and will be responsible for same.

The Opposition is also not in favour of paying property tax. Every rainy season floods make havoc in areas such as Debe, Penal and Barrackpore. It refuses the reform of local government, it does not want to pay property tax, but it wants drainage, houses fixed and an end to landslides. Where is this money to come from?

It is time burgesses of these areas take their Members of Parliament to task and ask them to work in their best interests.

ME RODRIGUEZ

Trincity