Supporting your teen through social exclusion

Dr Asha Pemberton -

Dr Asha Pemberton

Teenhealth.tt@gmail.com

For a tween or teen, being excluded is one of the absolutely worst feelings imaginable. Most young people agree that this is the one thing they fear the most. From a developmental perspective, this makes perfect sense, when we consider that peer relationships and connecting to a friend group is a pivotal aspect of adolescent development. From the perspective of the parent, looking at your heartbroken, rejected and betrayed child can lead to strong emotional reactions. Parents feel the pain as much as their teens do. Nevertheless, it should be recognised that this is an extremely common occurrence during adolescence and most if not everyone, will experience it at some point. Following are some strategies to assist teens through the agony.

Listen with empathy

The first step in supporting teens through these difficult times is providing the time, space and patience to allow them to express their feelings honestly and openly – without interruption, interjection or adding your analysis. This can be difficult for parents who are also hurt, as it is tempting to want to contribute your two cents as to why this or that could have happened to help them make sense of it. The reality is, parents are usually far removed from the nuances of teen relationships and many times their logical explanations are simply incorrect.

Instead, allow your young person to share their details as they understand them, and importantly how they feel. Allow them to take ownership of feeling sad, or angry or hurt, rather than being ashamed of their emotional response. This is an important step toward overall emotional wellbeing. Sad situations, will likely make them sad. It is how they then cope and manage the sadness that makes the overall difference in their wellbeing.

Practise peace

Through the disappointment and hurt, it is natural for teens to develop feelings of anger and retaliation. It is not constructive for parents to also become angry, fuel range or approach the offending friends or parents! Your teen already feels badly enough. The last thing they need is for an entire scene of drama to be created with them at the centre. These situations only add to rejection as they often lead to even more social exclusion. Instead, encourage your teen (and yourself) to calmly and mindfully accept the reality. The choices of others are not in our direct control. Teaching teens peaceful strategies to move forward, communicate with their friends or even choose a different path are certainly more recommended.

Choose your words wisely

As a protective parent, often the first instinct that emerges is to say, “they’re just jealous”. These words temporarily make everyone feel better because they provide a boost to the self-esteem. While there may be cases when your teen’s friends are, in fact, jealous, this certainly will not always be true. Beyond that, using jealousy as an excuse prevents young people (and parents) from assessing situations from a wider perspective and considering the various roles that they may have played. While parents want their teens to recover and feel better, the blanket blame game is not necessarily an effective approach.

Teach teens about true friendship

Teenagers will experience highs and lows in friendships. Teen friendships and relationships are fragile and often transient. Due to the numerous changes that young people go through as they develop, their interests and personalities change. Due to the numerous life experiences and traumas that young people face, their approaches to friends, school and life overall will change. As such, it makes perfect sense that peer relationships will change.

While parents must teach their teens the value of friendship and how to be a good friend, they equally have to teach them that relationships go through phases, and these changes do not define who they are. While young people will often compare their relationships to the picture perfect friendships on movies and media, parents play an important role in adding a sense of reality to their lives by sharing their own experiences of changed relationships and how they successfully repaired friendships or moved on peacefully to make new connections. It may be okay to simply walk away.

Be open-minded about your teen’s behaviour

Sometimes, as difficult as it can be to accept, discord and rejection may not be the fault of others. Even through disappointment, parents should cast a watchful eye to explore whether indeed their teen is the source of the broken relationship. Be open-minded that your teen could have been rude, disrespectful or hurtful to others. Are they becoming reclusive and shunning their peers? Are they demonstrating aggressive or violent behaviour? Could there be sexually inappropriate language or actions that are offending others? It is possible that the music, gaming or social media that your teen enjoys is not acceptable to their friends? These are important but difficult questions to consider when young people are suddenly rejected. It may be through no fault of their own, but yet it is wide to take time to consider whether another emerging mental health or emotional health concern is at play and make all effort to uncover and address them.