Riverside Plaza homeless shelter closed

Rosita Thomas, one of the homeless people removed from the Centre for Socially Displaced Persons at Riverside Plaza in Port of Spain, shows off a Newsday clipping outside the building on Wednesday. - SUREASH CHOLAI

RESIDENTS of the Centre for Socially Displaced Persons at Riverside Plaza carpark, Port of Spain have condemned the government and described the relocation of 90 occupants on Thursday as inhumane.

Just before noon, officials from the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services started clearing the area.

Management of the building will be handed back to the National Insurance Property Development Co Ltd.

In 1991, the Society of St Vincent de Paul agreed with the ministry to use the centre as a temporary rehabilitation facility. The centre has a maximum capacity of 200 people, to be cared for by a staff of 14.

But owing to numerous challenges, the ministry decided to move the residents and close the centre.

In a release on Saturday, the society said it was disappointed by the government’s decision.

As some of the residents were taken to another facility, others asked to be taken to the homes of friends and family.

Thirty-four residents, who declined alternative placement, settled on the pavement. Twenty others left voluntarily.

When Newsday got there, only a handful of people – some sheltering from the sun at the side of the building – were spread across the entrance. The centre was empty and the main gate had been locked.

Newsday spoke to a few of them, who explained there had been rumours about the relocation over the past weeks, but they were only given official notice to leave the premises five days ago.

The notice from the ministry, dated August 26, told the residents the centre was intended to be a temporary shelter to help socially-displaced people reintegrate into society.

It said the ministry is already creating “suitable alternative accommodation as part of its continuum of care for socially-displaced persons.”

It added that the ministry had met with the residents to assess, identify and determine any special immediate and long-term needs.

On August 10, line minister Donna Cox said some of the residents would be relocated according to their needs. Some were moved to Vision on Mission, New Life Ministries and community care programmes among others.

Contacted for comment, Anthony Salloum, founder of the NGO Homeless Assistance Office, said the space he’s allowed to use on the ground floor will not be affected by the eviction process just yet.

He preferred to monitor the development of the situation before he saying more.

Andy Pierre, a resident for four years, felt the ministry “didn’t deal with us with justice.”

He claimed his grant was temporarily stopped weeks before the relocation.

“A little time after that, they come and say the building has to close down. Now all who had the vibes to go out and try something for themselves, there was no regard for them. They just come and grab who they want to chock them in rehab...I put whatever money I make on small jobs together. So if they have given us earlier notice or assist us, it would be better.

“We just got, ‘Sorry it turned out this way.’

“I think even if they locking down the place, they could help the ones who don’t want to end up back in the homes.”

He is now looking for an apartment, but had hoped the ministry would support residents to “stand on their own feet.”

Rosetta Thomas also expressed frustration.

“I got a lift to go Morvant to put my things by somebody...The plan for tonight is a desperate one.”

She hopes to ask Salloum for a space on the ground floor of the building’s carpark to stay overnight.

“If not, I’ll just walk over to the market and walk around and sit around until the sun rises.”

Thomas, who is retired, said she is not comfortable with the restrictions at the alternatives provided by the ministry.

“Friends and family will not be able to visit you, and sometimes they take away your phone.”

A few others were seen sheltering on the ground floor of the carpark.

A man who lives in the area told Newsday he is happy with the decision to remove the homeless shelter.

“It’s about time, man. The place would be cleaner and safer now. You have to remember this is the gate to the city. For far too long visitors were greeted with the scent of piss and s--t.”

In a follow-up release on Thursday afternoon, the ministry said the alternatives are meant to improve the quality of life for the displaced population, including street dwellers.

“It was previously determined that this venue is unsuitable as long-term residential accommodation for socially-displaced persons," and “within recent times, the venue has outgrown its original purpose.”

It added as part of its continuum of care for the socially displaced, it is working to establish temporary shelters; transitional housing and services and permanent housing.

During the relocation, it said, 36 people accepted alternative options. Eleven have been placed in community-care programmes, and seven were sent for mental-health long-term care. Five accepted training opportunities through Vision on Mission, and eight more were placed in drug-rehabilitation centres.

One man and his son received assistance through the ministry’s Rental-Assistance Grant, and two occupants were hospitalised and will be relocated after being discharged. One person is reportedly trying to contact relatives for assistance.