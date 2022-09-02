Mohammed takes six-month break from international cricket

Anisa Mohammed of West Indies appeals during the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 match between West Indies and Sri Lanka at The 3aaa County Ground on July 5, 2017 in Derby, England. -

WEST Indies women’s vice-captain Anisa Mohammed, 33, has decided to take a leave of absence from international cricket for six months.

On Friday, a Cricket West Indies media release said, “Mohammed requested to take a break from the game with immediate effect after a hectic year of cricket both (at) home and away.”

Mohammed’s decision to take time away from cricket comes with the full support of CWI.

CWI’s director of cricket Jimmy Adams said, “Anisa has been a true stalwart of West Indies women’s cricket for over a decade. We at CWI wish her well and will provide any support she may require during this period away from international cricket and look forward to welcoming her back in March.”

Mohammed, a Trinidadian, said her passion for the game is still there.

“Cricket has given me all that I have, and I still love it as much as the first day I started playing, therefore this decision was not an easy one for me, especially with the T20 World Cup five months away.

"However, I must listen to my body and my mind that I need to take time away from the game at this time.

"This is not a permanent goodbye, but rather a 'see you soon.' I wish the team all the best in all their forthcoming series, and I know Hayley (Matthews, of Barbados) will fulfil her role as captain, as I’ve seen her mature and grow as a person and cricketer.”

Mohammed made her debut for West Indies at 13 at the Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifiers in Holland in 2003. She established herself as the premier spin bowler for the West Indies women, going on to become the first men’s or women’s cricketer to take 100 T20 international wickets and ultimately the leading wicket-taker in the format with 125 scalps.