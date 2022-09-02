Man's car washed away in San Fernando flood, fire officers rescue woman

Myrtle Benjamin being rescued by Mon Repos fire officers after her vehicle stalled in flood waters along the San Fernando By-pass road, near South park. The vehicle behind her was swept away by the flood waters. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

Two drivers, an elderly woman and a 24-year-old man, escaped death while trying to drive through floods on the San Fernando ByPass Road near the roundabout near South Park on Friday afternoon.

The man, Timothy Mohammed from Siparia, managed to get out of his car before it was washed into a river.

But Myrtle Benjamin, who is in her 70s, was trapped in her minivan in rising water. The van had stalled, and she was unable to get out.

Both drivers were heading towards Marabella.

Mon Repos fire officers toted Benjamin out of her van and carried her through the floodwater.

“I kept praying for God to send angels, and he did,” she said, referring to the fire officers.

She also praised Mohammed and an eyewitness, Allon Moonah, for offering her words of encouragement during the ordeal.

“They kept telling me to stay calm.”

The road was impassable for over an hour before the water subsided and traffic flowed freely.

Insp Phillip and other police from the Southern Division visited the scene.