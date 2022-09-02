Jereem fourth in 200m at Diamond League

JEREEM Richards finished fourth in the men’s 200-metre event in the Brussels, Belgium leg of the Wanda Diamond League, on Friday.

Richards, in lane six, had a slow start and rounded the bend in fifth position before stopping the clock at 20.27

American Erriyon Knighton won gold in 20.07, Alexander Ogando of Dominican Republic claimed silver in 20.18 and Canadian Aaron Brown took bronze in 20.22. The race was ran in an unfavourable -2.9 m/s wind.

A week ago, Richards earned bronze in the men’s 200m event in the Lausanne leg of the Wanda Diamond League in Switzerland. On that occasion he clocked 19.95, finishing behind Americans Noah Lyles (19.56) and Michael Norman (19.76).

Richards won gold at the Commonwealth Games in England in August in a personal best 19.80.