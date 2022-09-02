Imbert: Budget Day is September 26

Finance Minister Colm Imbert. -

FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert has said the national budget will be read on Monday, September 26.

He announced this at the Spotlight on the Economy 2022 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Port of Spain on Friday, also attended by the Prime Minister and hosted by Minister in the Ministry of Finance Brian Manning.

After giving an upbeat assessment of the country's economy, Imbert then fielded questions, to one of which he replied by urging the questioner to watch the budget for more details.