Greedy People this weekend at NAPA

Richard Ragoobarsingh, left and Andrew Friday in a scene from the play Greedy People. -

Andrew Friday is part of the cast in RS/RR’s latest presentation Greedy People. The play goes to the National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) on September 3 and 4.

A media release from RS/RR Productions said Friday plays the character called Anass alongside Richard Ragoobarsingh, Cecilia Salazar, Ria Ali, Corinne Browne Carmichael, and Saul Ramlal.

Friday began his performing career participating in music and drama festivals and annual music theatre productions at Presentation College, San Fernando, 1991-1998.

Friday describes himself as “an entertainer” due to his versatility and lines of service in the entertainment industry. He is an actor with stage and film acting training from Dr Helmer Hilwig and Christine Johnston, Eric Barry and Raymond Choo Kong.

He has acted in many well-known plays including Jesus Christ Superstar, The Catalyst, Dat Is Man, Choo Kong & Penny Tell It Like It Is and Death at a Funeral, the release said.

Friday is also a live event host (master of ceremonies), audio, video, and print advertising talent. He is a talented impersonator and developed his style of physical and vocal comedy, through impersonations, at an early age.

Greedy People is written by Ricardo Samuel and directed by Ragoobarsingh and Debra Boucaud Mason.

Showtime is 8.30 pm on September 3 and 6.30 pm on September 4.

Tickets are available at all advertised outlets, NAPA box office 12- 6 pm daily, call 744-7581 or WhatsApp only at 738-3626.

For further info visit RS/RR Productions on Facebook or Instagram.