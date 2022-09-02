FashionTT celebrates independence with LookBook 6.0

In celebration of Trinidad and Tobago’s 60 years of Independence, the Trinidad and Tobago Fashion Company Limited (FashionTT) launched a special edition of its look book titled LookBook 6.0.

A media release from FashionTT said this diamond edition commemorates the 60 years of Independence and contains a phenomenal combination of the landmark sights and locations of TT, as well as features the creative ingenuity of local designers.

This edition highlights some of the pioneers and their contributions to the local fashion industry, including Meiling, Heather Jones, Claudia Pegus, Robert Young and professor Andrew Ramroop. It also showcases pieces from designers like CLD, Bene Caribe, Ted Arthur Leather Collections, TJM Designs and much more, the release said.

“The LookBook is a glamorous quarterly publication highlighting the tremendous work and craftmanship of businesses in a variety of niches within the fashion industry. From leather working, accessories, bags, corporate and couture apparel to fine jewellery and resort wear. The broad spectrum of the Trinidad and Tobago fashion industry is well represented in this magazine, ” said Lisa-Marie Daniel, general manager of FashionTT

FashionTT has partnered with various companies to produce this aesthetically pleasing Diamond Edition: Angostura Limited, Pan American Life Insurance, Relax Med Aesthetics, DHL, The Tobago House of Assembly, Mt Irvine Beach Resort, Relate Studios, NAPA, TTPS Training Academy, Caribbean Airlines, Scrip J, The Lush Kingdom, Xquisite Touch by Romz, Nalis and Soul Oasis Cultural Ambassadors.

Daniel said, “FashionTT is grateful for all partners who have come on board over the past six LookBook editions. Their support has ensured the constant success and evolution of the LookBook brand and we look forward to the continued efforts from all of us to take TT fashion to the global runway.”.

To view the LookBook 6.0, visit www.fashiontt.co.tt/lookbook

Follow FashionTT on Facebook and Instagram pages: @fashionoftt.