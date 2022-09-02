DJ Anarchy wants to host a Carnival Takeover

DJ Anarchy wants to help propel and promote TT artistes. -

If all things go to plan, there will be a Carnival Takeover by popular US-based Trinidadian DJ Anarchy.

The Houston, Texas DJ is planning to add an event to next year’s Carnival calendar and hopes to have some of the biggest international artistes there.

Alinton “DJ Anarchy” Brereton hosts the popular Tropical Takeover which airs on US broadcasting company, Sirius XM.

In his recent visit to TT, DJ Anarchy told Newsday that he was in the process of finalising a venue.

He regularly interviews many celebrities like Nigerian singer, songwriter, producer Burna Boy.

Some of these celebrities have expressed an interest in TT’s Carnival.

The DJ – who grew up in Princes Town and always had ambitions of becoming an internationally recognised DJ – wants to help propel and promote TT artistes.

He also wants to show people that their dreams are attainable.

Not only is he working on hosting his own Carnival event but he plans to create and produce his own music. He has already contacted a number of local artistes he is interested in working with.

“Me being out there and playing, hearing what is popping. I can say, ‘All right guys, this is what we need to do, we can try to tweak this a little bit and try to fine tune the song to get it to the point where we can some Grammy award-winning songs.’”

He wants TT artistes to be topping the Billboard Charts as well.

Through his work and doing a lot of interviews with Afrobeat artistes, DJ Anarchy began building close relationships with major record labels like Sony, RCA Records and Empire. These relationships got him an invitation to the 64th Grammy Awards ceremony held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas on April 3.

He described the experience as mind-blowing.

Being there showed him that TT’s indigenous music has Grammy potential.

As he continues to evolve in the music industry and promote TT’s music, he hopes to build an empire for his son, Zion, five.

The life and work of the US’ DJ Khaled has inspired him.

He said DJ Khaled was his role model not only because of his “keen business sense and marketing” but his devotion to family. “He has already set his sons up for a brighter future. They don’t ever have to worry.

“I am following the same pattern with my son. I want to make sure his future is secured and even my family’s as well,” he said.

DJ Anarchy will be doing all genres of music as he builds his music empire.

“We are trying to mix the Trinidad artistes with the Afrobeats, TT artistes with US artistes.”

He has no fear of TT’s music losing its essence as it evolves.

“Everything evolves. But there is always some element in the music that is going to keep its essence.

“The sound that we hear now is not the same sound you heard back in the day, the EDM, pop and dancehall influencing it.” Another dream he wants to accomplish is creating his own playlists for large streaming services like Apple and Spotify.

But there was a special message he wanted to share with TT’s youth: “Don’t let anybody tell you, your dreams are dotishness. Don’t let anybody tell you, your dreams are unattainable,” he said.

DJ Anarchy wants them to continue to dreaming big as there was a whole wide world out there.Those interested in connecting with DJ Anarchy can find him on social media pages at Instagram and Facebook. He said if people are interested in sending their work or music to him, he’s willing to listen and give honest feedback.