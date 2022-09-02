Champeon releases Slow Wine

Caribbean entertainer and artiste Champeon has released a new song titled Slow Wine (For Your Lover).

The TT-born, South Carolina-based singer, whose real name is Ronnel Ramirez said Slow Wine (For Your Lover) illustrates the intimacy, fun and love couples have for each other in a relationship. It also echoes the message that a man or a woman doesn’t have to go outside their relationship to keep the flames of passion burning, said a media release.

On the inspiration behind the new song, he said, “My team and I took a look at society and music on the whole and realised that most modern music artistes don’t write or sing many songs about love. They write about cheating or having sex with random partners, but not about having fun in the relationship with their significant others, like the love songs of the past.

This song is ultimately dedicated to bringing fun, sexiness and love back into relationships/marriages.”

The new track, which Champeon wrote, was produced and engineered by Jelani Harris (Studio 23 Music Group) and features vocals from Jalil Bonds & Curtisay, the release said.

“With all my songs I am not afraid of exploring different genres of music. But Slow Wine (For Your Lover) is considered a dirty south rhythm with an island flavour, so I’d refer to it as an ‘Island Trap’ sound.

"I've got many different deliveries/ styles of music the world has not heard yet. However, in my upcoming album The Real Champeon, the world would definitely experience my many genres within the album."

He simultaneously released the music video for Slow Wine (For Your Lover) and has also been keeping fans entertained on the road with featured performances at Atlanta’s Caribbean Carnival, Charlotte Caribbean Carnival and will make an appearance at Caribmask in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Champeon's new music video can be viewed on YouTube via https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NoH3TI0U8a4

For more info visit: www.therealchampeon.com/ Facebook: http://facebook.com/therealchampeon or Instagram: http://instagram.com/therealcha