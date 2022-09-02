Basketball fraternity welcomes rebuilding of Jean Pierre Complex

NBFTT president Claire Mitchell -

THE LOCAL basketball fraternity welcomes the reconstruction of the Jean Pierre Complex, Mucurapo.

The longstanding multi-sport facility, opened in 1979 for the staging of the Netball World Cup, is earmarked for demolition and rebuilding by the Ministry of Sport and Community Development owing to its outdated and irreparable state.

The venue is the official home of netball but also a major host for sports including basketball, volleyball, badminton and table tennis.

Since the pandemic hit in March 2020, the facility was closed and did not reopen when covid19 restrictions were lifted earlier this year because of its derelict condition.

Sport Minister Shamfa Cudjoe confirmed last Wednesday that it needs and will get a total overhaul.

Claire Mitchell, National Basketball Federation (NBFTT) president, welcomes the reconstruction.

“The Jean Pierre Complex, since its creation, has been the most coveted and easily accessible place for basketball and other sport to be played.

“I support the demolition and rebuilding of it as soon as possible, as inaccessibility to it is creating a gaping hole in the development of basketball in the north zone and the Caribbean,” Mitchell said.

She hopes the complex is replaced with amenities to host national, regional or international tournaments or even a basketball World Cup. This comes on the heels of TT’s inaugural participation at the FIBA 3x3 Under-18 World Cup in Hungary last week.

To host such high-calibre events, Mitchell said, “This would require at least a world-class tournament court, warm-up courts/areas, seating accommodation, parking, bathroom facilities and dormitories for local preparation camps. The new complex should also act as a national team training centre.”

The Jean Pierre Complex has an indoor court with seating and two outdoor courts with stadium seating. It stands in the same compound as the Hasely Crawford Stadium.

The stadium is also in visible disrepair and in need of refurbishment.

A decision on whether major restoration work or possible total reconstruction would be done on the stadium remains uncertain until further assessments are done.

Works on the two facilities however, will only start after TT hosts the Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) in August 2023.

In the interim, only facilities being used as official CYG venues, such as the Dwight Yorke Stadium (Tobago) and Couva’s Ato Boldon Stadium, the National Cycling Velodrome and National Aquatics Centre will get the lion’s share of restoration.

So work on the complex will begin in late 2023 or early 2024.

Mitchell added the lengthy wait for the venue may be a challenge, but believes the end result augurs well for basketball development.

“Basketball will surely suffer in the interim. However, in pursuit of excellence, these are some of the pitfalls that occur. The hope and increased opportunities for the development of the sport that rebuilding brings will be worth it in the end.”

Currently, netball and basketball, among other sports, have been using other indoor arenas to host events, practise and prepare for tournaments.

For indoor training, they use the Southern Regional facility in Pleasantville, Maloney Indoor Complex and Woodbrook Youth Facility, and for outdoor use, Nelson Mandela Park in St Clair and Maloney Outdoor courts.

“The reality is that we cannot use the complex as a venue resource in its present condition. Basketball and others are already exploring alternatives such as training and playing outdoors.

“We struggle around the weather, the effect of certain surfaces on our joints, inadequate changing rooms, competition with community residents and other disenfranchised sporting disciplines for space etcetera.

“We have to do something positive with the convenient space that the Jean Pierre Complex occupies and move forward with purpose,” Mitchell said.