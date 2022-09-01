Unnecessary confusion

Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly - Jeff Mayers

THE LATEST guidance issued in relation to mask-wearing in schools is that it is “necessary but not mandatory.”

This position, outlined on Monday by Chief Education Officer Dr Peter Smith, should be scrapped by Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly.

It is needlessly confusing. And it is also inappropriate.

Language matters when it comes to public health guidance. This is even more true when children are involved. The contradictory formulation “necessary but not mandatory” is a recipe for confusion. Many parents will have no idea what it means, far less children.

The awkwardness of the chief education officer’s phrasing, however, reflects the ministry’s position of wishing to signal that masks are essential for schools, even if the nationwide mask mandate is no longer in effect.

“By law, citizens are not required to wear masks,” Dr Gadsby-Dolly said on Monday. “However, we are highly recommending masking in schools. So principals are given the flexibility.”

But just because citizens are generally not required to wear masks doesn’t mean schools should follow suit.

Are people not still required to wear masks at hospitals and health centres? Do private businesses not have a right to request patrons wear a mask on their premises?

If we feel it essential for these places, frequented mainly by adults, to remain under mask restrictions, why should a lower standard be adopted when it comes to schools?

Children are less able to practise consistent physical distancing, sanitising and the other protocols that are being enforced elsewhere. This is especially the case in school buildings, which were never designed for the current situation.

With the number of covid19 deaths and hospitalisations moving upwards again, and with key health facilities in Port of Spain about to reduce their capacity because of ongoing construction work, there is the real prospect that the healthcare system could once more be put under intolerable strain.

Even if the situation were not so, official statistics are now likely to be lagging behind real-world cases because of the overall impact of measures being relaxed. People are less vigilant and, therefore, less likely to report being ill. Some people feel the pandemic is over.

This is compounded by the fact that strains of the virus have become less deadly generally.

However, no one knows how any individual will react to the disease, or what the long-term health implications are. Worrying research has already begun to indicate even mild cases of covid19 could have serious long-term effects on the body, including the heart and the brain.

And apart from the danger to schoolchildren themselves, they may pick it up, possibly asymptomatically, and take it home to vulnerable members of their households.

The vaccination effort having completely stalled, masks should remain compulsory in schools.

And the State should not be afraid to say so.