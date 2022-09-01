Trinidad and Tobago golf team struggling at World Amateurs

TRINIDAD AND Tobago were tied in 61st position, among a field of 71, on the opening day of the four-day World Amateur Team Golf Championship, at Le Golf National, Paris, France on Wednesday.

The National Open champ Zico Correia shot the lowest score of the day for TT with a score of 78 followed by Liam Bryden shooting a score of 79 and Chris Richards Jnr shooting 83. The top two scores count per team every day of the tournament.

On Thursday, TT will be playing on the Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Breteche. The TT squad is managed by TT Golf Association trustee Newman George and accompanied by president Wayne Baptiste.