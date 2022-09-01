Too much negativity for letterwriters, columnists

THE EDITOR: "If you see the world and yourself through a lens smudged by negativity, then you'll find much misery. If you look outwards and inwards through lens brightened by positivity, you'll find much to be happy and appreciative about" – Henrik Edberg.

I am no Pollyanna. In fact, I am also a guilty party.

When I peruse the daily newspapers, there is so much negativity from columnists and letter writers.

I have no difficulty with the working journalists reporting the news as they find it, whether positive or negative. They have an obligation to keep the nation apprised of the latest developments locally, regionally and internationally.

My concern is with the columnists and the established letter writers.

I am suggesting that they devote at least one of their contributions each month to a positive message, something that will inspire the nation, especially our young people. The nation is in dire need of such messages.

I agree that we have to face reality and that there is a lot of negativity as far as that is concerned. However, we have all encountered very pleasant things in our lives that can serve as an inspiration to others. It need not be something we have experienced personally, although I am sure there are many such experiences.

We are also aware of people in our inner circle who have had such positive experiences, and those matters could be shared with our readers.

Among other things, much of the music that our young people listen to is so negative in its messaging. This leads to a growing sense of hopelessness, especially among disadvantaged youth. We must seek to reverse that trend in whatever way we can.

LOUIS W WILLIAMS

St Augustine